Study on youths’ involvement in radical activities to be tabled

KUALA LUMPUR: A study to determine the root cause of youths’ involvement in radical activities, such as Daesh, is expected to be tabled to the Cabinet Committee on Youth Development in January next year.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the study, conducted by the ministry through the Malaysian Institute of Youth Research and Development (IYRES), with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police and the Prisons Department, also included recommendations to address the problem.

“Perhaps, with the outcome of the study, we can outline and start a prevention initiative aimed at a more accurate target,” he told reporters after opening a seminar on terrorism organised by the Pertubuhan Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah Malaysia (Aswaja) here yesterday.

The respondents for the study, conducted since last August, were youths who were detained for their involvement with the Daesh militant group.

Earlier in his speech, Khairy said the approach to curb radicalism should not focus on security and religious aspects, but also economic and social factors.

The government, he said, should look at the problem in a holistic manner and to take various initiatives, including providing employment for youths. — Bernama