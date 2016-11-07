Town turns lively with Lundu Festival 2016

Salahuddin (seated second left) together with (seated from left) Norkiah, Julaihi and Amin watching the finals of the Regatta Sungai Batang Kayan yesterday. — Photos by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

LUNDU: The usual humdrum in this town was broken when it hosted the Lundu Festival 2016 which saw thousands of people from all walks of life either participating in the events or just watching them.

Among the activities being held were water sports which included the Regatta Sungai Batang Kayan, speed boat race, kayaking and a float competition during the night.

Lining the streets were hundreds of stalls selling products, among which were Lundu Kitchen and the 1MYC@ Youth Bazaar.

Also being held were sports and recreational activities such as football, futsal, badminton, netball, mountain bike challenge, jogathon, walkaton and zumba.

During the night, a battle of the band and a karaoke competition were held at the main stage of the festival which overlooked the Lundu waterfront.

Other events held were the cooking competition and a fashion/make-up competition.

The festival was jointly organised by the Lundu District Office and the Kuching Resident’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Lundu Festival which started on Nov 4 ended with the Regatta Sungai Batang Kayan finals yesterday.

Among those present at the finals were the former head of state Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhammad Salahuddin and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Norkiah, and former president of the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Datuk Amin Satem.

The event was launched by Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Dancers clad in traditional attires bringing colour to the opening of the Lundu Festival 2016 at the main stage yesterday.