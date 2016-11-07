Traders complain of shortage of cooking oil in plastic packs

Empty boxes of cooking oil in plastic packets at a supermarket in Miri.

MIRI: Petty traders in Miri and Bekenu want Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) to check why cooking oil in plastic packages are not available or are always out of stock in supermarkets and grocery shops.

According to a trader in Bekenu, Hapsah Jumat, all the grocery shops and mini-markets in Bekenu did not have any stock of cooking oil in such packages.

She said she had been to all the shops in Bekenu but could not find the cooking oil in plastic packets and when she drove to Miri later she found that the shelves for cooking oil in such packages were either empty or displaying only cooking oil in 10kg bottles.

“As the economy is not good now, we need the cooking oil in plastic packs which is a bit cheaper. However, they are very hard to find, making it hard for us to do business,” Hapsah told The Borneo Post in Bekenu yesterday.

Hapsah suggested that KPDNKK monitor the outlets and supermarkets in Bekenu and Miri to ensure that they do not hoard the cooking oil in plastic packs and sell them at a higher price later.

Hapsah said the cooking oil sold in packets is the cheapest and needed by traders especially those making cakes and offering food, which allowed them to make a bit of profit.

“We hope there will be ample supply of packet cooking oil in supermarkets and grocery shops so that we can continue to be operational,” she lamented, adding cooking oil in plastic packs cost RM2.50 each while those sold in bottles are now sold at RM22.50 each.

Another night market trader in Miri, Kassim Ali, feared that if the shortage of cooking oil in plastic packs continued to occur, their business would be affected drastically.

“Business now is very competitive and if essential items like the packet cooking oil are limited, we small-time business operators are the ones most affected,” he pointed out.

Besides that, small-income families also found the cooking oil in bottles too expensive, he added.

Meanwhile, a random survey at a supermarket in Miri showed that there was ample stock of bottled cooking oil while the shelves for cooking oil in plastic packets were empty.