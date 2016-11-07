Traders receive RM43,200 for new chairs, tables

Dr Annuar (fourth left) handing over the mock cheque to Anuar while others look on.

SIBU: Traders at the Malay Union Club (MUC) hall in Kampung Bandong hope to lure more customers with their new chairs and tables, thanks to a RM43,200 contribution from Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee’s service centre.

There are presently 15 traders selling a wide variety of food and drinks at the hall.

“This is actually part of the improvement to Bandong Food Court. The first thing that we did was provide roofing (for MUC hall) under the first Rural Transformation Programme (RTP), so that traders can trade irrespective of weather conditions and customers need not worry about the rain.

“After that, we did the flooring, which was under the second RTP. This (contribution for the new tables and chairs) is from Nangka Service Centre. We want the tables and chairs to be more presentable so as to entice customers to dine here,” Dr Annuar told The Borneo Post after a function to hand over the mock cheque on Saturday night.

Among those present were MUC chairman Anuar Taha and assistant secretary Ibrahim Omar.

Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology, observed that business at the MUC hall was booming.

“I believe it is one of the favourite eatery spots for food lovers in Sibu as people are spoilt for choice here,” he added.

Recently, he had revealed that a halal food centre had been proposed for Kampung Bandong here to transform the area into a major attraction for food lovers.

This project would cover Bandong Walk, Bandong Food Court and eateries within the MUC area, he said then.

Bringing Bandong Walk, Bandong Food Court and MUC area together would go a long way to promote food tourism by offering food lovers a greater selection to choose from, he opined.

He also planned to install LEDs (light-emitting diodes) to light up the whole area for a better ambience.