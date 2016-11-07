Two days to go: Clinton and Trump scramble to finish

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton packed their schedules with last minute campaign events yesterday, two days out from an election that has gripped the world.

Clinton is banking on star power to lock in her narrow poll lead, hosting back-to-back weekend pop concerts with Beyonce and Katy Perry and booking a date with President Barack Obama.

For his part Trump has embarked on a cross-country odyssey through Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

The latest major survey, the ABC/Washington Post tracker released early Sunday gave a Hillary a five percentage point 48-43 lead. Polling averages however are closer.

In the latest sign of the mounting tension and ugly mood of the campaign, Trump was briefly hustled off stage in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday in a false gun scare.

Trump was unruffled, although his son retweeted a message implying it was an ‘assassination attempt’. The Secret Service said that agents found no weapon.

Clinton’s camp mocked the 70-year-old tycoon’s scattershot approach to the electoral map as a sign of panic. But the 69-year-old former secretary of state herself added an extra planned stopover in Michigan, a state that fellow Democrat Obama won easily in 2012.

The final 48-hour programs released by both campaigns suggest that operatives believe the race is closer than either side admits.

Whether or not he is feeling the pressure as the campaign comes to the end, the billionaire populist’s rhetoric remained triumphalist.

“In three days we are going to win the great state of Colorado and we are going to win back the White House,” Trump promised supporters late Saturday in Denver, Colorado.

“You’re going to be so happy. We’re going to start winning again,” he intoned, urging voters to cast their ballots in person to avoid the risk of fraud in postal voting.

He hit his key themes: promises to tear up free trade agreements, expel undocumented migrants, rebuild an allegedly depleted US military and purge Washington of corruption.

And his fans roared back the same three-word chants: “Build the wall!” “Drain the swamp!” “Lock her up!”

Clinton’s campaign manager Robby Mook was scathing, telling reporters: “It looks like he’s just trying to go everywhere all at once.” — AFP