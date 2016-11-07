Two drivers, female passenger seriously hurt in collision

The accident site near Beraya Bridge.

MIRI: Five people were hurt – three of them with serious injuries – during a collision between two cars around 4.30pm yesterday at a section not far from Beraya bridge near here.

The impact of the crash resulted in the driver of one car being hurled out of the vehicle and landing on the grassy area by the roadside.

He is among the three seriously injured – the other two are the man who drove the other car, and a female passenger.

It is reported that one of the vehicles was heading to Batu Niah from here, while the other was from the opposite direction. Both cars were wrecked in the incident.

Two ambulance units were despatched to the scene upon having received the alert call.

All five accident victims – three men and two women – were taken to Miri Hospital.