Two women surrender to cops over Facebook postings on alleged organ harvesting

KUCHING: Two women, who were sought by the police in connection with the recent viral online postings about alleged organ harvesting, have surrendered to Bau police.

“They have been detained for further investigation. One, aged 18, is from Bau while the other, aged 27, is from Kuching. Both their mobile phones have been seized,” said state CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar in a statement yesterday.

He said the Facebook postings on illegal organ harvesting were ‘utterly false and completely fabricated’.

“On Nov 5 and 6, two police reports were lodged over Facebook postings relating to organ harvesting that had gone viral. The postings alleged that someone had been arrested at Kampung Daun Singai, Bau for killing two persons.

“The postings said the bodies found by villagers had their organs harvested. The postings further said three more suspects, still at large, were using a heavily tinted white van to scour for more victims around Kuching,” he said.

Dev Kumar added that photos of the alleged victims were also posted on Facebook.

“No such incident ever occurred in Bau, or in any other parts of Sarawak,” he stressed.

The case is being investigated under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Moreover, Dev Kumar warned netizens against spreading false information or rumours that could cause unnecessary fear and anxiety in the community.

“We will not hesitate to take action against individuals who spread such rumours or false information online. They will be arrested and prosecuted in court.”

He said the Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor did not mince his words when he issued the warning on spreading false information or rumours.

“All those who spread rumours that may create fear and anxiety will face the full brunt of the law,” added Dev Kumar.