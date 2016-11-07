Unsightly scene at cemetery

Piled up rubbish left strewn next to graves at the cemetery.

KUCHING: A cemetery at Mile 7 here owned and managed by a church is in a deplorable condition with many parts of the cemetery littered with rubbish.

A resident L Tan has cried foul over the ghastly, woeful sight and often felt disgusted, upset and guilt-ridden every time she visited the cemetery.

“My visit on All Souls’ Day this (last) week was no different. The cemetery was unkempt and there are piles of rubbish lying around such as decayed flowers, newspapers and plastic bags, old flower pots and stands, candle boxes, buckets, and so on.

“There are even piles of rubbish next to some graves. Lazy, selfish and inconsiderate people have designated some unoccupied

plots as convenient dumping ground for their trash,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to her, this has been the condition of the cemetery for many years and there appeared to be a collective blindness or a ‘tidak apa’ (it’s okay) attitude on the part of the church.

“All around, the place has a sad and neglected look. There is not even any attempt at landscaping, the broken signboard has not been replaced for years and the periphery is overgrown with bushes. There is not one rubbish skip in sight,” she said, adding that the people who throw the rubbish were to blame as well.

However, she questioned why the church cemetery committee had allowed its so-called sacred place to be treated like a rubbish dump.

“Last month, the Vatican had declared that the ashes of cremated Catholics must be buried in cemeteries or other sacred places. So, isn’t cleanliness supposed to be next to Godliness?

“I would rather have my ashes scattered on a pristine mountain and face the wrath of God than be buried in a place surrounded by rubbish.”

Tan also expressed that the unsightly condition of the cemetery also left her and her siblings feeling that they have failed their dear departed parents in having exercised poor judgement when choosing their final resting place.

“My poor mother was a fastidious and dignified woman when she was alive and I am mortified and heartbroken that my parents’ earthly remains are surrounded by rubbish everyday. I somehow feel guilty for having consigned them to this ignominy.

“When visitors ask to go to my parents’ graves, I cringe with shame — we have to walk right past the rubbish to get to my parents’ plots. At least their graves are some distance away from the piles of trash, but this is one pathetic consolation.”

She thus called on the church and its cemetery committee to arrange with the Padawan Municipal Council to provide some rubbish skips and a refuse collection service.

“They should carry out some simple landscaping and regular maintenance work. Other cemeteries I have visited look neat and clean. How difficult is it to tidy up the place so that families can feel some peace about the resting place of their loved ones? Cemeteries are supposed to be tranquil and serene, but this one is just a disgraceful eyesore.

“The occupants of cemeteries may be voiceless, dead and gone,

but their remains deserve to be treated with respect and reverence. I hope the church will take immediate action to restore some dignity to this ‘sacred place’.”