Women entrepreneurs urged to upgrade skills to stay competitive

Doris (standing second left) observing one of the handicraft works produced by participants at the function.

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women chief Dato’ Sri Doris Brodie reminded women entrepreneurs to upgrade their skills all the time in order to remain competitive and keep abreast with ever-evolving technology.

Doris who is also a political secretary to the Chief Minister said Dayak businesswomen, in particular, must not rely too much on quotas but stand up and be counted based on merits.

She was speaking at the Skills Upgrading programme organised by the Lubok Antu Women and Family Development Council held at the community hall of Simpang Nyemungan in Lubok Antu yesterday.

“Women, especially those residing in the rural areas, need to work harder and smarter as we are late starters not only in education but also in other avenues including entrepreneurship and politics,” she said.

“For women to move forward, we must have self-confidence and we too, must equip ourselves with knowledge and skills,” she added.

On politics, she asked the local community to stay united, work together, support each other and not waste time bickering on negativities.

Doris pointed out that during the last general election in 2013, she was assisting in whatever ways she could in Lubok Antu throughout the election period to make sure that the local Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate there won.

“And indeed YB Datuk William Nyallau Badak won handsomely then.

“That same conviction and spirit is still intense and upheld by me till this very day,” she said when clarifying some negative talk about her party.

“Therefore, if there are rumours and speculations going around, I can only say that it is the work of some people who have hidden agendas and whose only intention is to weaken BN support in Lubok Antu,” she stressed.

Doris said she hoped all BN members would rise above petty issues and instead stay focussed on working together and supporting one another especially people’s representatives so that the parliamentary constituency of Lubok Antu would excel further in the future.

Also speaking at the function was Lubok Antu Women and Family Development Council chairlady Jaynita Melai and community leaders Pemanca Jau and Penghulu Mering.

Among those present at the function were political secretary to the Chief Minister Angeline Umih Tujok, PRS Women deputy chief Rosaline Neging and Sri Aman Women and Family Development chairlady Annie Lai.