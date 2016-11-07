Yachts set off on Vendee Globe round-the-world race

The start of the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world yacht race took place off the coast of Les Sables-d’Olonne, western France. -AFP photo

LES SABLES-D’OLONNE (FRANCE): Twenty-nine skippers from 10 countries set off Sunday in a risky bid to complete the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world yacht race — some aiming for a record-breaking time, most though would be happy just to finish.

Thousands of boats packed the French Atlantic port of Les Sables d’Olonne to bid the fleet farewell. More than 300,000 spectators lined the port and nearby coast to watch the boats from France, Japan, New Zealand, the United States, Britain, Ireland, Hungary, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.

Kojiro Shiraishi, the first Asian to take part, wore a samurai costume on his Spirit of Yukoh to pay tribute to the crowd.

Alan Roura from Switzerland, at 23 the youngest competitor, dressed up as the cartoon adventurer Corto Maltese.

At 66, American maths professor Rich Wilson is the oldest competitor and one of four who are aged over 60.

Spaniard Didac Cost turned back in his One Planet One Ocean within two hours of the start for repairs.

But once the departure festivities were over, the rival navigators, all in 18.5 metre (60 foot) monohulls, had to quickly face up to a daunting battle against the world’s major oceans, a lack of sleep and loneliness.

If the previous seven races — held every four years since 1989 — are anything to go by about half of the field will return to Les Sables d’Olonne. -AFP