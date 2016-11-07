Youths encouraged to take up volunteerism

Dennis (seventh right) with the award recipients.

MIRI: The involvement of youths in volunteerism must not be seen as wanting to gain recognition as their aim is to promote the spirit of camaraderie in the community.

In stating this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said volunteerism is not easy as volunteers need to sacrifice their time, energy and sometimes money to help others.

“They (volunteers) do not ask for recognition, but they are sincerely and tirelessly helping the community. This is an example that should be followed by others,” he said during the Y-Centre Youth Recognition dinner at Dynasty Hotel here last Saturday.

The function was also attended by Miri Youth and Sports officer Mohamad Shukeri Drahman and his deputy Stephanie Wendy Stamford.

Dennis acknowledged that not all the young people want to sacrifice their time and energy to be help people as volunteers as such work needed high commitment.

However, he said, those willing to sacrifice their time and effort to help the community deserved to be praised.

“Youths should be actively involved in volunteerism programmes in line with the state government’s call for us to look after one another, be it in terms of welfare, community building or any other ways,” he advised.

He said it would be a loss if youths did not become a part of the government’s nation building programme.

“In order to produce excellent leaders for the future, the present generation must get involved in any nation building programmes including volunteerism,” he remarked.

The dinner, organised by Miri Youth and Sports Department, was to give recognition and appreciation to youths who had contributed to the society in various fields.

A total of 10 individuals and one club were given recognition at the ceremony.

They were Lee Jun Siong (Lifetime Recognition Category), Amri Azmi (Leadership), Mohamad Fikri Ali (Youth Contribution), Matassan Rohani (Youth Contribution), Adzrin Sirat (Outstanding Achievement), Mohamad Hafidz Rohani (Youth Entrepreneurship), Harry Joney (Creative Youth), Zulkipli Ramlee (Volunteerism), Azra Ayuf (Youth Leader), Mohamad Shukeri Drahman (Recognised Contribution) and Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Active Sports Club).