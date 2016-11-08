100 young entrepreneurs expected for Startup Weekend Sarawak

KUCHING: About one hundred participants are expected to converge at Startup Weekend Sarawak (SWSWK) which will be held at iCube Innovation Sdn Bhd (iCube) at iCom Square on Nov 11-13.

As such, the event promises to be the biggest and most rewarding entrepreneurship-focussed event in the state.

Startup Weekend is the world’s biggest learning programme for entrepreneurs, and is supported by Google for Entrepreneurs – a global movement which is represented now in more than 150 countries.

iCube chairman Datuk Patrick Liew said the event was the culmination of the successful Startup Weekends in Kuching, Miri (Curtin University) and Sibu (University College of Technology Sarawak) held throughout this year.

“This time around, SWSWK will be part of the Global Startup Weekend programme–one of more than 200 events held simultaneously–involving 15,000 entrepreneurs all across the world.

“This means that participants of SWSWK will join the largest entrepreneurial network in the world, have access to unparalleled resources and support in entrepreneurship, and be able to leverage on the expertise of many more knowledge mentors globally throughout the weekend,” he said during a press conference after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between iCube and Executive College here yesterday.

He added that SWSWK participants would be grouped with participants from the city of Manchester in England and another city from the United States of America (USA).

“We will provide guidance and mentors in bringing them to the right stream to develop their business, guided and mentored by successful entrepreneurs and startup founders within the intensive 54-hour period.”

He added that participants will be paired in teams to focus on an idea and turn it into reality.

Meanwhile, iCube strategic manager Malcolm Wu said that SWSWK had surprised many people as such an event would normally be held in major cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore or Penang.

He added that instead of participants spending three to four years to develop an idea and solve challenges along the way, participants would flesh out solutions to those challenges in just 54 hours, guided by mentors such as Liew and professionals from various industries.

According to Wu, the majority of aspiring entrepreneurs possess ideas but lack financial means to kick-start their business.

On a similar note, Assistant Minister of Workforce Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh voiced his full support for the effort taken by iCube to promote entrepreneurship among youths here.

“This is the best forum for the young people to discuss (their ideas). Something may sound stupid at that point of time, but when you discuss it with a group of people, it will turn into something practical which could also be commercialised.”

He added that iCube would also pay a courtesy call on Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan soon to convey their plans for further cooperation between the government, and the public and private sectors to promote entrepreneurship as well as attract investments to the state.

Also present were iCube director Melvin Liew and Executive College chief executive officer Sheila Sie.