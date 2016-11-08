25 disabled candidates sitting for SPM 2016 in Sibu

A teacher discusses with her students right after the first paper of SPM. These students wish each other the best of luck for SPM 2016.

SIBU: Twenty-five individuals with disability are among 4,162 students here sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, which started yesterday and will end this Dec 6.

Of the total candidates here, 164 are private candidates, 104 from Chinese independent schools, 96 from Catholic high schools, two from SM Wong Nai Siong, and six from Guong Ming Middle School.

SMK Methodist has the largest number of candidates at 376, followed by SMK Sibu Jaya with 338. According to a spokeswoman of the Education Department, private candidates could sit for the examination twice annually — in June and November.

“The one in June is only for those re-sitting their papers, while the November examination is open to all,” she said.