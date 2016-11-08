82 collared in statewide anti-gambling blitzes

Raiding officers lifting a ‘fish machine’ seized during the operation. Dead fighting cocks found at a cock-fighting pit.

KUCHING: Eighty-two individuals were nabbed by the police last week during anti-gambling raids across the state.

State CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar said in a statement yesterday that the suspects were aged between 16 and 76 years, and they were collared during operations held from Oct 31 till yesterday against illegal character lottery, online gambling, and cock fighting.

“The 29 raids resulted in the arrest of 82 individuals engaged in promoting public lottery without licences, operating online gambling and cock fighting.

“Cash amounting to RM16,277 were seized.”

Raids on 17 operators of illegal character lotteries resulted in the arrest of 21 individuals, Dev Kumar said, adding that portable printers, mobile phones, calculators, betting ledgers, slips and RM13,132 in cash believed to be proceed from the activity were seized.

For online gambling, 16 individuals were detained and 72 computers, tablets and fish machines that were converted for gambling purposes were seized as well as RM3,145 cash.

Another 45 gamblers were detained at cock-fighting pits.

Of the 82 suspects, 13 were women and one a foreigner.

“The raids on gambling activities in the state will continue.

“The State Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor has issued fresh warnings to all OCPDs and the CIDs to ensure that illegal gambling in the state is eradicated,” Dev Kumar said.