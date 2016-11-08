All eyes on US election’s impact on markets

KUCHING: As the final few hours prior to the US Presidential Election, analysts are keeping close tabs to the results and its impact on financial markets as the race boils down to Democrats versus Republicans.

Despite all the hypes and personal attacks on both candidates, analysts with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said at the moment, the result is showing that it is still about Democrats versus Republicans.

“In contrast with the Brexit vote in June this year – in which even the MPs were allowed to have their own personal preference – the US presidential election is different.

“It is still an election fight between the two parties, and we believe despite all of the news headlines between the two candidates, most Americans are still choosing based on the party they represent for,” opined MIDF Research in a piece yesterday.

The current poll results are very much similar to previous trends, it observed, although MIDF Research admitted that there is a limit on how far a polling result will reflect the actual election.

“Due to the close match between the two – or rather getting closer recently, particularly since the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded their investigation on Hillary Clinton’s email – we believe the key on the election result remains on two things, passion of the voters towards the candidates and the swing states.

“How far voters are passionate about their candidates could affect the result,” it added. “Despite the polling result, the biggest weakness with all of the polls is that the ones supporting that candidate in the poll may end up not voting in the actual election.

“This is seen as one of the reason on why the poll was wrong on Brexit, in which despite the remain faction was winning all the way in the poll, the young voters turnout who wanted to remain is still much lower than those who wanted to leave the union. Thus, the voters turnout will remains as key deciding factor in the Election Day.”

MIDF Research further pressed on the idea that swing states will determine the outcome of the elections, particularly Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado and Nevada.

Despite recent polls showing that Trump has the upper hand in Florida, Ohio and Nevada, the research team saw that the margin for both Florida and Nevada is too small, while Clinton has a clear upper hand in Colorado and Pennsylvania.

“Historically, those who are able to win two out of the three key states – Florida, Pennsylvania and Ohio – will win the election outcome, which currently Trump has the (slightly) upper hand. In the early voting, the contest between all of the five states is yet to have any clear winner.

“We opine that the key state that will determine 2016 US presidential election is Colorado. Even if Trump wins in Florida, Ohio and Nevada, which the recent polls are showing he has a chance to win, he will still not be able to win the election.”

At the moment, the firm said there is a higher chance of Clinton winning the election, with a live possibility that Trump could change the status quo.

However, the latest development in which FBI decided that Clinton had done nothing wrong with her private emails, could mean that the possibility of Trump winning the election has gone lower.

“It is likely to be a close fight, though the odd remains with Clinton,” it added.

Pending the outcome of this election, Franklin Equity Group vice president and portfolio manager Grant Bowers said the group is more “keenly focused on tangible fundamental factors outside of the political realm – such as earnings, free cash flow, and the identification of multi-year secular growth opportunities.”

“The Portfolio Managers and Analysts for the Franklin US Opportunities Fund are monitoring the current US Presidential and Congressional Election Cycle with close interest,” he said in a separate statement.

“We are alert to the fact that each prospective Presidential Administration – either Clinton or Trump – may have very different regulatory priorities, particularly as regards to certain industries, such as Health Care or Energy. That said, the future composition of Congress— equally unknown at this point—will play an important role in shaping public policy.”

Current expectations reflect a very low likelihood of one party sweeping both elected branches of government, Bowers added. This split government creates the checks and balances that ensure, regardless of who our next President is, that any policy changes will be gradual and unlikely to reflect extreme positions.

“For the moment, we are mindful of the lesson of Brexit, in which that referendum outcome defied expert and consensus expectations.

“In this regard, we are not positioning the portfolio for any particular outcome, nor changing our US Opportunities portfolio positioning or allocations materially in the expectation of heightened equity market volatility in the immediate term.

“Rather, we are apt to see short-term volatility as an opportunity to invest with conviction in longer term opportunities. For instance, it is the sense of our Health Care team that negative sentiment around that sector emanating from high expectations of a Clinton Presidency may be overblown, and that there may be select opportunities in that industry trading at attractive valuations at present.

“Our investment process is to assess each of the opportunities and their long-term growth prospects on a case-by-case basis.”