All-round praise for Sarikei Powerboat GP

SARIKEI: The Sarikei Powerboat GP 2016 concluded with both participants and spectators giving the two-day event an all-round thumbs-up.

The Rajang River’s width and calmness along the town’s waterfront has made it suitable for water sports such as the regatta and power boat races.

Powerboat racer Jeremy Maweh from Brunei said the water was calm and the river was wide enough to enable the racers to perform U-turns at high speed.

Overall, the venue was comparable to those held in other places in the state, he told The Borneo Post.

Jeremy, who represents Catamaran Racing Team, said he was looking forward to participating in next year’s Sarikei Powerboat GP.

The spectators were thrilled as they could view all the races right from the start until the finish line.

“The 200 metre-long waterfront provides a perfect platform for watching the water events,” said a spectator who declined to be identified.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated SST60 Powerboat race which was the final and main event, ended prematurely after a participant capsized while making a U-turn in the final lap.

Legend Racing Team (Brunei) who led the pack was declared the champion while Catamaran Racing Team (Brunei) and Viking Racing Team (Kuching) were first and second runners-up respectively.

First to third place winners in the 30HP three-cylinder tunnel boat category were Mungo (Orion Racing Team), Nelson Kenarau (Johan Racing Team) and George David (Legend Racing Team).

In the 30HP two-cylinder tunnel boat race, the first and second place winners were Mohtar and Sanai of Bintulu Power Booster Racing Team while third place went to Ujang of Sepasir Racing Team, Menyan.

In the 18 HP longboat race, Jos of Long Lama Layang-Layang Racing Team emerged as champion while Eddie of Sibu KKRT Racing Team and Siaw Sing Yew of Kanowit Sengayan Racing Team were in second and third places respectively.

Other categories contested included the 3HP boat, jetski and pump boat races.

However, the Formula Xtreme V6 race was called off due to an accident.

Prizes were presented by Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing who was invited to officiate at the closing ceremony, and Sarikei District Officer Khalid Andong who is the event’s organising chairman.

Among those present were Sarikei Resident, Dr Anthony Valentine Laiseh, senior government officers and local community leaders.