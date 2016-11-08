BIMB overcomes Sarawak’s challenging environment

KUCHING: BIMB Holdings Bhd’s (BIMB) current plans for expansion and development within Sarawak will capitalise on the digitalisation of banking and financial technology (fintech) in order to overcome Sarawak’s challenging geographical environment.

Estimates from Ernest and Young (E&Y) reported that Islamic banking assets grew at an annual rate of 17.6 per cent between 2009 and 2013, and will likely grow by an average of 19.7 per cent a year to 2018.

This demonstrates that on a global scale, syariah compliant banking is on the rise and with islamic finance accounting for about 30 per cent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) within Malaysia, it is clear of the importance of its development.

Hizamuddin Jamalluddin, group chief strategy officer, BIMB, notes that domestically, there has also been an increase in demand of Islamic finance due to the recent Employee Provident Fund’s (EPF) Simpanan Shariah savings scheme where the specific fund would only be invested in syariah-compliant assets.

For companies to be regarded as syariah-compliant, Hizamuddin said they will need around one third of their liabilities as well as assets to be in Islamic finance. Due to this, BIMB has seen an influx of non-traditional customers.

“Chinese conglomerates especially have started to move toward Islamic finance as they want to have a strong institutional shared holder in their public listed company,”he observed during an informal talk by BIMB for local media yesterday.

This trend is new, he added, and will be instrumental in helping BIMB achieve their aspiration of having about 40 per cent of Islamic finance in the total banking system by 2020.

However, for BIMB’s banking arm, Bank Islam Bhd (Bank Islam), development and reach within Sarawak and Sabah can be seen as lagged as of the 145 branches located within Malaysia, there are only 6 within Sarawak and 6 within Sabah.

The main reason for this, cited Hizamuddin, is due to Sarawak’s accessibility which has always been challenging for BIMB to overcome in the past as they were constantly plagues with issues such as cash delivery to their different branches.

“Moving forwards, we are not focusing just on brick and mortar expansion but we are also focusing on reach our customers through digitalisation and fintech.

“I think this is a good thing we are covering especially for Sarawak as it is a state that is bigger than the whole of West Malaysia.

“This would optimise our resources, reach and we would be able to deliver our services throughout the country.

Hizamuddin explained that at the moment what BIMB has done is “We have introduced withdrawals through Petronas stations. Instead of going to a physical branch or an ATM station, our customers can now go to any Petronas petrol station within Sarawak withdrawal money.”

This is one of the smart partnerships that BIMB is pursuing in order to offset the issues financial institutions are now facing due to the rise of fintech. Another example of this is BIMB’s pursuit of the creation of a cashless society.

“Basically, our first move in this cashless society agenda was to create a partnership with VISA International on what we call ‘Unidebit’ where you can use your metric card as a conduit to access your library, university facilities and services, and also as a debit card.” elaborated Hizamuddin.

“Moving forward, we don’t discount that this could be potentially displaced completely through the usage of mobile phones now,” noted Hizamuddin.

However, BIMB seems to be proactive in managing this risk with the launch of its Transact-at-Palm (TAP) mobile banking application that does not require the use of an active internet connection earlier this year.

In addition to the topics discussed, Bank Islam’s latest product offerings namely Wafiyah Investment Account (Wafiyah) was also highlighted. Wafiyah is under the syariah contract of Wakalah and Bank Islam will inform the investor of the Expected Rate of Return on the investment at inception.

The product is available for both corporate and retail customers. Under the new IFSA 2013, Wafiyah which is an Investment Account is not protected by Perbadanan Insurans Desposit Malaysia (PIDM) and non-principal guaranteed.

The fund is invested in the strong assets of the Bank such as Housing Financing and packaged Personal Financing which indicates not only to protect the capital of the investment but also to ensure stable returns based on the performance of the assets.

Wafiyah offers a very competitive rate of return which is higher than the profit rates offered to deposit accounts as well as existing Investment Accounts.