Body found in shoplot at Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Road

SIBU: The highly decomposed body of a man was found in a completed shoplot at Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Road on Sunday evening by a construction worker.

Following the discovery of the indentified body by a construction worker, a CID team arrived to comb the scene but found no foul play in the death.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death.

They sent the body to the hospital mortuary that night and called for public members to help identify the body.

According to the worker, he said he regularly checked on the just completed shophouses.

He said the stench led him to finding the body at 5.30pm.

Police were informed thereafter.