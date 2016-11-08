Bowling family celebrate Sukma success

KUCHING: State Sukma bowlers have been urged to continue with their “Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban” spirit (Iban warrior cry of fight until death) to be successful in bowling and life.

“You have the right temperament, the right altitude and most of all the discipline. If you have all these attributes, you will never fail,” said Sukma XVIII assistant chef-de-mission and Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu at the cash incentives presentation at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawah on Sunday.

“The incentives is a small contribution from me and ABAS to recognise the hard work that the bowling team had put into Sukma XVIII to emerge as the tenpin bowling overall champions.

“You have put in so many hours and years of training and your parents have been very supportive all these while,” he acknowledged while also thanking the coaches and parents for their contribution to Sarawak’s success.

Gerald said he had been with the state bowling team since Terengganu Sukma in 2008 and he was proud to a part of the big bowling family.

Meanwhile, Amateur (Tenpin) Bowling Association of Sarawak (ABAS) president Sunny Si reminded the bowlers not to rest on their laurels after setting a record of winning 11 gold medals in Sukma XVIII in July.

“We cannot rest as Sukma XIX is less than two years away.

“We can only strive to equal our record as our record is impossible to break.”

“I am very proud of our bowlers, parents and every one who contributed to Sarawak’s success in bowling and other sports.”

“There are many boys and girls out there who look up to you as their heroes. You have proven it many times and let us continue to prove and show them the way,” he added.