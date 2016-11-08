Brunei Times shuts down today after ten years

MIRI: Effective today, Brunei Times, one of the English newspapers in oil-rich Brunei will cease operations after 10 years.

In a notice published on the front page of the compact broadsheet yesterday, it said the closure was due to “issues relating to business sustainability, especially in the face of considerable challenges from the alternative media”.

The paper also extended its appreciation to the Brunei Government for its support by extending the licence to publish despite the many issues it faced.

“The Brunei Times, however, no longer has sustainable resources to continue its media and publication operations, and the company’s board of directors has agreed the best course of action is to close down the paper,” it said.

As such, the paper hoped its readers, stakeholders and the public in general would understand and appreciate that given the business conditions and challenges faced by the media industry worldwide, such an action was sadly inevitable.

When contacted by Bernama, several media representatives based in Brunei refused to comment on the closure as it was the paper’s “internal matter”.

On the number of media personnel losing their jobs after the closure, it was still unknown as there were conflicting reports on the closure.

The Bangkok Post reported on its official website (www.bangkokpost.com) yesterday the shutdown would likely result in 130 staff losing their jobs.

But according to www.journalismpakistan.com yesterday, a total of 175 would be rendered jobless.

It stated that the shutdown of the Brunei Times was not due to financial constraints.

The Brunei Times was launched on July 1, 2006 and offered on a complimentary basis until July 16, 2006. —Bernama