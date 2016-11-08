BTA to be bigger with Visit Sibu Year in 2017

SIBU: The Borneo Talent Awards (BTA) is seen as an ideal platform to attract visitors to this town; hence it will be staged on a bigger scale next year, disclosed BTA organising chairperson Wong Hie Ping.

She said next year’s edition would coincide with the Visit Sibu Year (VSY) 2017.

“I believe next year, we will do something on a greater scale and we are still planning. But the main purpose why we go to other places like Sabah (for the BTA) is because we want to attract people to come here.

“For example, this time, eight teams comprising 47 participants from Sabah will be coming to Sibu for the semi-finals on Nov 25.

“When they come, they will bring along their families and friends. So that is why, in a way, it will promote Sibu as a tourism destination as well,” Wong said.

She was speaking to reporters after the Sibu audition of BTA 2016 at Farley Salim here on Sunday night.

The BTA was inaugurated in 2011, and has since been held every year to unearth talents.

Meanwhile, there were 44 entries for the audition here, comprising 108 participants in total.