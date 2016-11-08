CM’s Office refutes online posting on secession issue

KUCHING: The Chief Minister’s Office has refuted the recent viral online posting about Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem threatening to withdraw from Malaysia.

In a press statement yesterday, it denied that Adenan had ever made any public statement to threaten to secede from Malaysia if the federal government did not solve some problems raised openly by the chief minister.

The Chief Minister’s Office described the posting as ‘grossly wrong and a blatant act to put the chief minister in bad light in the eyes of the federal government’.

“The chief minister has said time and again that Sarawak will never secede from Malaysia, but that doesn’t mean the state cannot fight for its rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Malaysia Act, the Inter-Government Committee Reports and Recommendations and the Cobbold Commission Reports,” pointed out the statement.

The statement was issued in response to the widely-circulated posting about Adenan blaming the federal government and Umno for some policies affecting the country. The posting also claimed that the chief minister was ‘threatening to secede from Malaysia if all the alleged problems are not solved’.

According to the statement, the posting is reported to have originated from Facebook account ‘Sarawak Keluar Malaysia 2021’.

During the inaugural official celebration of Sarawak Day graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at Kuching Waterfront here on July 22, Adenan said: “Our position is no secession – Malaysia before, Malaysia now and Malaysia forever in the future.”