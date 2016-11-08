Controlled items seized, premise owner facing persecution

Photos show the raid in progress.

KUCHING: The owner of a premise in Serian is facing persecution for selling controlled items like cooking oil at a premise without license issued by Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK).

The controlled items were seized in an operation by enforcers of the state KPDNKK office yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

This was disclosed today by state KPDNKK enforcement chief Abdul Hadfiz Abdul Rahim, who is also its assistant director.

The owner may be facing a maximum fine of RM1 million or three years’ imprisonment or both if convicted.

If it turned out to be a second or subsequent offenses, he may be facing a maximum fine of RM3 million and/or five years in jail each, if convicted.

A company may be fined with a maximum RM2 million for such offense and RM5 million for subsequent offenses each.

The offense is provided for by the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Section 3 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

Even foreigners, especially from a neighbouring country, patronise the supermarket, said Hadfiz.

The supermarket had put on display 119 units of 5kg bottles amounting to a total of 595kg when the raid was held yesterday.

Also seized were 210 packets of sugar amounting to a total of 2,515kg.

Hadfiz also commended the effort of Malaysian Customs for preventing the smuggling out of cooking oil and sugar to a neighbouring country.

He also alleged that the distribution of sugar and cooking oil was also conducted by the same premise. He said wholesalers of cooking oil linked to the supermarket will also be investigated for completeness’ sake.

The raid started at 1.30pm with six state KPDNKK enforcers and several policemen.

Hadfiz warned that his men will be on the ground all the time and not hesitate to take action against any offender like profiteers and hoarders of these items. He also also advised traders not to sell the items without licence.

This is to ensure constant supply of sugar and cooking oil in the market.

Hadfiz also sought consumers help by reporting suspicious cases by calling KPDNKK at e-aduan@kpdnkk.gov.my or toll free number 1-800-886-800 and numbers of any of its offices throughout Sarawak.