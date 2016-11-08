Create a policy that will facilitate TPRL, industry’s growth – Lulie

Taib signs the plague after announcing the new name for TPRL to Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute. (From left) Lulie, Taib and Awang Tengah looking at some of the soil exhibitions at the new TPRL Complex. — Photo by Muhd Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: Tropical Peat Research Laboratory (TPRL) is urging the state and federal governments to have a policy that enables TPRL and industry to operate more professionally.

Its director, Dr Lulie Melling, said with a clear policy, her staff and stakeholders would be able to assist the government better.

She also believed that with a clearly spelt-out policy, the development of large-scale oil palm industry, uplifting of livelihoods of the people, and implementation of other forms of agricultural activities could be better realised.

“It is also the expectation of TPRL that the state government continue to support us in promoting close cooperation with industries to encourage the innovation and commercialisation of ideas,” she said at the launch of the TRPL Complex in Kota Samarahan.

“We also hope the government will continue to invest in quality and high-impact research at all levels.”

Lulie said this could be done via conducive educational policy in order to increase the talent pool and enhance human capital development for better quality research.

“And of course a dire need for grants.”

Lulie said it was their target that TRPL intensified its efforts in developing peatland for planting oil palm and other cash crop.

However, she said, only with continued ownership and involvement of the stakeholders (the state and the people) that a united front in protecting those who are depending on land for livelihood could be formed without causing destruction to the environment.

“The struggle is not mine alone. It is a struggle that we must pursue together.”

Lulie noted that TPRL was in close association with the private sector in carrying out research and development (R&D) projects.

This, she said, was to ensure that the needs of the planters and other industrial players were accounted for when formulating more practical and realistic applications in the field.

“I am truly grateful for all the help and cooperation that have been extended to us in this respect.

“This kind of cooperation augurs well for a creation of bonding to ensure that the objectives of the industry are always kept in proper prospective for years to come in order to develop sustainably.”

Lulie said today, with its current resources, the TPRL Unit had significantly risen to face the challenge.

Moreover, with the availability of the new facilities at the complex, she believed TPRL would become more productive in contributing towards the sustainable utilization of peatland for oil palm, pineapple and other cash crops for greater economic benefits of the state and its people.

“With the new research facilities provided by this new complex, TPRL hopes to be able to transform our idle peatland to be productive sustainably.

“In this way, we can prove to the detractors that their criticisms against the development of peat soil, in particular, oil palm plantations, are unjustified,” she said.

Lulie pointed out that the knowledge derived from their researches was conclusive and undisputable.

She said this had led to practical applications and development that permeate throughout a multitude of arenas, ranging from the local economy that benefit small-holders, through to influencing international scientific perceptions on the utilization of peat land.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud launched the new complex. Also present was Second Minister for Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.