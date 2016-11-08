Sarawak 

Don’t misuse MRP grants, Dennis advises recipients

W B Ongie, reporters@theborneopost.com
Dennis (seventh right) with all the recipients after the cheque presentation.

MARUDI: Recipients of Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants were yesterday told to use the grants wisely and according to their intended purpose.

Speaking at the MRP grants cheque presentation at Marudi District Office here, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau also advised them to implement their projects on a ‘gotong royong’ basis to save cost and to ensure completion.

“Though the grant is very little it is meaningful. But what is most important is spend it wisely,” he reminded the recipients.

A total of RM49,500 were given to 11 associations — JKKK Rh Tanjong (RM5,000); Majlis Perwakilan PRA Universiti SMK Telang Usan (RM2,000); PIBG SK Sg Stapang (RM3,000); SIB Church Sg Stapang (RM5,000); JKKK Rumah Jamit, Stapang A (RM10,000); SIDS Unit Stapang A (RM3,000); Kelab Kebajikan & Rekreasi Kakitangan Pejabat Daerah Marudi (RM5,000); Borneo Evangelical Mission Marudi (RM7,000); Jawatan Kuasa Kebajikan Juvana Daerah Miri (RM1,500); JKKK Sg Rian, Stapang D Marudi (RM5,000) and Baram Scout Association (RM3,000).

Present were SAO Rose Edward Tarang, Penghulu Randi Bundan and village headmen.

 

