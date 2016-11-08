Exports of Malaysian agricultural produce to EU rises on producers meeting standards

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands: The demand for Malaysian agricultural produce to the European Union (EU) is rising after producers successfully met the set standards.

Agricultural Counsellor of the Malaysian Agricultural Representative Office in The Hague (PPP The Hague), Yusmizam Mohd Yahya said the EU has set stringent certification standards, but producers of Malaysian agricultural products, had well met it.

“This is evident from the demand and current exports of Malaysian agricultural products to Europe,” he told Bernama here on Sunday.

Yusmizam was met on the last day of the “Malaysia Week” programme to promote Malaysia’s agricultural products at the Wah Nam Hong supermarket at the Markthal (Market Hall) here.

The programme at Rotterdam, a port city about 80 kilometres from the capital Amsterdam, is the last in a series of such promotions for 2016 in Europe organised by the PPP The Hague.

Mohd Yusmizam said Malaysian fruits have been well received by Europe’s large supermarkets as they met the international certification on good agricultural practices, Global GAP, while having an advantage in terms of quality.

He said in 2015, the export value of Malaysian fruits to Europe stood at RM43.41 million compared to RM41.38 million the previous year.

Among the favoured fruits are star fruit, jackfruit and mangosteens.

“All producers are aware of the certification costs, but we have to comply, and search out international markets for the produce as domestic demand is limited,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz Sakiman, a Director of DRS Trading Sdn Bhd, which exports tropical fruits, sees a big potential for Malaysian fruits in overseas markets.

He added that demand for exotic Malaysian fruits was always present and rising, particularly during the festive seasons as Christmas, and to date, his company had received large orders for star fruit and jackfruits.

DRS Trading Sdn Bhd, which last year also participated in the promotional week, exported about 366 metric tonnes of fruits, with 60 per cent for the European market and 40 per cent to West Asia.

The promotion in four European countries this year began at Malmo, Sweden followed by Helsinki (Finland) and Bucharest (Romania) before ending in the Netherlands from Oct 31. — Bernama