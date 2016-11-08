Functions of home for the aged stay

State has no plans to turn its two RSKs in Kuching, Sibu into respite centres

KUCHING: Sarawak will keep its two Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) as they are and has no plans to turn them into something else, including as respite centres.

These two old folks’ homes are in Kuching and Sibu.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said the state had power over

these welfare homes, and it wanted their functions to remain untouched.

“Under the devolution of power, we are free to determine the functions of our RSKs based on local needs. At the moment, the functions of our RSKs remain the same,” she said when asked to comment on The Borneo Post’s front-page story published yesterday under the headline ‘No more new homes for the aged by the govt’.

The report quoted Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim as saying that her ministry hoped to turn RSK Kuching at 12th Mile into a respite centre if there was good response from the people.

Rohani said the centre would be like a temporary hotel to cater to aged parents when their children had to leave for the Haj or Umrah, travel to outstation for a number of days, or when they are sick.

Currently, she said one old folks’ home in Kuala Lumpur had been converted to a respite centre on a trial basis.

“Those who send their parents there will be charged RM50 per day (per person) to pay for the meals and services offered,” said Rohani.

The two government-run old folks homes in Sarawak are meant for eligible senior citizens aged 60 years and above; and as of yesterday, they have a total of 123 residents.

Fatimah said both RSKs were not full at the moment.

RSK Sibu has 45 residents, 23 of them men, while RSK Kuching had 78, with 42 of them men.

On the criteria, she said applicants must be Malaysian citizens, be at least 60 years old, free of mental illness, not infected with contagious disease, and without families—or their families could not afford to look after them.

“Our RSKs are not running at full capacity, which is a good sign. Generally, children still stress on filial piety and don’t want to put their parents in old folks’ homes.”

Fatimah said there were cases where the elderly themselves did not want to burden their children because they were not only too poor to take care of them but also had their own children to look after.

“For cases like this, we provide monthly assistance called `Bantuan Orang Tua’.”

She said a new building for RSK Kuching was being constructed, while work on a new building for Sibu would start soon.

Phase 1 of RSK Kuching is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and phase 2 by mid-2018.

Work on the proposed project for RSK Sibu would start after the 45 residents were transferred to join their peers in Kuching, who are placed temporarily in Pusat Pemulihan Samarahan, she added.

All these residents would stay at the temporary shelter until their buildings are ready.

“We want our old folks to live in a conducive environment,” she said, adding that RSK Sibu was scheduled to be done by mid-2019.

On a related matter, she observed that day-care centres were the new emerging trend in the state.

“Couples who are both working and who do not have maids want a day care centre for their parents, especially when one of them had passed away.”

She said sending the elderly to day-care centres could help prevent them from feeling lonely, besides offering them a platform to socialise and receive therapy, if need be.

“In short, it is for a better quality of life. After work, they pick up their parents. It is a win-win situation that way. The children want their parents to stay with them and so does the parents.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the state Welfare Department revealed that the government approved RM851,631 for RSK Kuching and RM863,994 for RSK Sibu for this year as operating and administrative expenses.

Meanwhile, SUPP Central Women honorary chairman Tnay Li Ping said she preferred to see more nursery homes set up for senior citizens.

“Our society now is very different than in the past. Taking care of elderly people is a very challenging task for many families.”

Tnay noted that a couple of nursery homes had been established in the recent years, with some of them providing all-day and professional nursing services.

“There are 24-hour residential care service, day-care service and home-care nursing service, such as having private nurses at home.

“The scope of care provided by their team of nurses, caretakers and physiotherapist include protection, supervision, rehabilitation and training for the elderly. It is more convenient and comfortable for both the elderly and their families.”

She said it was the responsibility of children to ensure that their parents enjoy a happy and quality retirement lives.

As such, she hoped the government could give more support and grant for developing old folks nursing homes.