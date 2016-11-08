Garuda Buster wins inaugural badminton tourney

KUCHING: ABIM Garuda Buster beat Galaxy 2-0 to win the inaugural PBBNS Women’s Team badminton tournament that ended at Persatuan Badminton Bumiputera Negeri Sarawak badminton hall along Jalan Sultan Tengah last Sunday.

Apart from receiving RM1,500, they walked away with the challenge trophy and medals while Galaxy settled for RM900, a trophy and medals.

Losing semi-finalists Gersik Patai Damai and Sarakup Farisha each received RM400 and a trophy.

This tournament, which is the biggest event of its kind organised by PBBNS, attracted 14 teams coming from as far as Miri, Bintulu, Mukah, Maradong, Sarikei, Tanjong Manis, Sri Aman, Serian and Simunjan.

1MSarawak advisor Irwan Zulkarnain Hasbi closed the event and gave away the prizes.

Also present was organising chairman Shaifulbahari Shukri who is PBBNS deputy president.

Meanwhile, PBBNS, in cooperation with 1MSarawak, will organise the U15 and U12 Age Group Open which is open to shuttlers of all races.

The categories include singles and doubles and the competition will be staged at the PBBNS hall from Nov 18-21.

Entry fees are RM10 for singles and RM20 for doubles and the closing date for submission of entries is Nov 13.

For further information, contact Shaifulbahari at 01114008233 or Sebini Sulaiman at 0128884664.

Entry forms are available at CS Sports Enterprise (0198863210) or PBBNS Canteen.

The draws will be conducted on Nov 15 using badminton tournament software.