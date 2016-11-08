Housing agencies sign ‘Akujanji CITP’ pledge

KUCHING: Three agencies under the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation – Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Borneo Development Corporation (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (BDC) and Daya Builders Sdn Bhd – signed the ‘Akujanji CITP’ pledge in support of the Construction Industry Transformation Programme.

Apart from these three agencies, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said eight other developers in Cyberjaya

also signed the pledge last week.

“With the signing of the pledge today (yesterday), this brings the total number of signed ‘Akujanji CITP’ pledges to 239 since 2015. Out of this figure, 33 ‘Akujanji CITP’ pledges were from industry players in the state,” he said at the signing of documents on the collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) held in conjunction with the ‘Sarawak Quality Enhancing Construction Seminar’ at a hotel here yesterday.

Fadillah said the CITP, launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on Sept 10 last year, is a five-year comprehensive programme aimed at transforming the construction industry – from this year to 2020.

“It was established with collaboration from the government, government agencies and construction industry players and is expected to transform the construction industry towards one that is more productive, sustainable, safe, of quality, professional and competitive at the international level through four key thrusts – quality, safety and professionalism, environmental sustainability, productivity, and internationalisation.

“Quality is a crucial element in the transformation of the construction industry of our country. That is why it is positioned as a priority in one of the strategic thrusts of CITP,” he remarked.

Fadillah also pointed out that the transformation of this industry could be seen through the improved performance of the construction industry, particularly in the implementation of mega infrastructure projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan such as the Pan Borneo Highway.

Others present at the ceremony were Deputy Chief Minister and Housing and Urbanisation Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, Assistant Minister for Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Assistant Minister for Urbanisation Datuk Talib Zulpilip.