Kanowit Hospital commended for mission to patients far and near

KANOWIT: The Kanowit Hospital plays a vital role in providing health services to people in Kanowit and its rural areas.

In stating this, Susan Clement, the wife of Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent, said people still preferred to go to Kanowit Hospital for treatment as there were not many private clinics around.

“In the olden days, they had nowhere to go except the Kanowit Hospital or known as the St Joseph’s Mission Hospital during that time.

“Even today, the first place they go for treatment is still the Kanowit Hospital as there are not many private clinics around,” she said.

She pointed out that for the common people from the rural areas and even the town, seeking treatment at the private clinics was beyond their reach as they were too expensive.

Susan, who is a Sabati member, was speaking during the visit by Sabati (Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak) to Kanowit Hospital last Friday.

During the visit, Susan handed over a donation from Sabati which was in the form of food, drinks and cash to the patients at the wards.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Ngemah Women Section head Mutang Kerani, Cr Bunut Kubu, Kanowit Hospital director Dr Patrick Lee and other PRS Ngemah members were present.

“Although Kanowit Hospital is not as big as other hospitals, it has adequate facilities and its staff provide excellent services to the people.

“I am really touched by the services and kind treatment rendered by the hospital staff to the patients who come from far and near for treatment,” she added.

On another matter, Susan said last August the Lions Club of Sibu had agreed to donate a dialysis machine costing RM70,000 to the Kanowit Hospital.

“The dialysis machine is expected to arrive soon. I hope this will further enhance the facility in the hospital and make it more convenient for the kidney patients here to get their dialysis treatment.

“Thus, I really do appreciate the great job you all at this Kanowit Hospital have done for our people, be they from Kanowit town or from upriver in the remote areas,” she added.

She also said the people would never forget the sacrifices, hard work and dedication of the hospital staff.

“Thus, I would like to thank you all for your dedication and contribution to the society here. Well done and I hope you all will continue with your great job,” she added.

Susan urged the people of Kanowit, especially those residing in the longhouses, to take care of their health.

Later, on behalf of her husband, she announced a Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund of RM5,000 for the Kanowit Hospital.

Susan also visited the paediatric ward, labour ward and the outpatient clinic.