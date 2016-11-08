Kedaya Telang Usan committee urged to rope in experienced and senior individuals

MIRI: The Area Development Committee of Kedaya Telang Usan has been urged to include experienced and senior individuals into the committee and work together towards making Kedaya Telang Usan into a sub-district.

Former Baram district councillor Anthony Lawai Karing, 77, said the Kedaya Telang Usan committee presently comprises those who are mostly living in towns and he felt that the committee lacks experienced leaders.

He pointed out that the committee should not turn its back on former leaders such as former Baram Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Jacob Dungau Sagan, who should be included in the committee in view of his wide experience and seniority.

“Jacob was Baram MP for four terms from 1995 to 2013 and held a position in the federal government as a Deputy Minister for International Trade and Industry from 2008 until 2013.

“As an activist and former councillor, I truly believe that he (Jacob) should be included in the committee because of his experiences while he was serving the community in Baram for over 20 years,” Anthony said.

Jacob, he said, was an advisor to the Ulu Baram Development Planning committee along with former Telang Usan assemblyman, Senator Datuk Lihan Jok, and Kenyah paramount chief, Temenggong Joseph Ngau Lian.

“The proposal to make Kedaya Telang Usan a sub-district with Long San as its centre is not new. It was proposed in 2005 because Long San is situated in a strategic location.”

The proposed Kedaya Telang Usan sub-district would serve over 30 villages and settlements belonging mainly to the Kenyahs and Penans in upper Baram.