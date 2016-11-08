Media personnel go ‘bang, bang’ at Camp Semenggo

KUCHING: The 3rd Infantry Brigade interacted with media personnel for half-a-day at Camp Semenggo yesterday as part of its 59th anniversary celebration.

The 22 personnel from the print media, online portals and broadcasting networks had a field day, especially in the pistol-shooting competition.

“Today’s (yesterday) event is one of nine programmes that we are organising as part of our anniversary celebration, which falls on Oct 25,” said 3rd Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Bustaman Mat Zin in his welcoming address.

This year’s celebration included a parade, dinner and prayers. There will also be a blood donation drive at Camp Bukavu and visiting patients at Sarawak General Hospital.

Bustaman thanked the 11th Royal Malay Army Regiment, who played host for yesterday’s event, and the 13th Royal Malay Army Regiment in Camp Pakit, Sri Aman, for sending in buskers for the lunchtime entertainment.

“These are the same buskers who performed at the recent Benak Festival in Sri Aman.”

Meanwhile, Bustaman revealed that next year, the 3rd Infantry Brigade would be involved in a joint exercise with the Indonesian army in Kalimantan Barat for seven days.

“One company (150 personnel) from Kuching will be taking part in this exercise.”

Other bilateral cooperation with Indonesia, he added, was the foster child programme, where 20 Malaysian army’s children would stay with the family of soldiers in Indonesia from this Dec 13 to 19.