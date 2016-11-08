Miri shuttlers to vie for Rocket Cup

MIRI: Sixteen teams will vie for the Rocket Cup organised by DAP Miri at Tung Sports Badminton Hall, Padang Kerbau here on Dec 9.

Organising chairman Peter Hii said this is the first DAP badminton competition in Miri.

He promised that next year’s tournament will be bigger with bigger prizes.

The top four teams will receive cash prizes of RM1000, RN500, RM300 and RM200.

Each team will be represented by men’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles and veteran singles.

Registration fee is RM150 per team and entry forms must reach the organising committee by Nov 30.

Further details can be obtained via DAP Miri office (Tel No. 085-668764, Fax No. 085-661233).