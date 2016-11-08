MOE to discuss ipg status with state education excos

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) will hold talks with all state education executive councillors (exco) in the country to clear the air over the transition of the institutes of teacher education (IPG) to vocational colleges or polytechnics.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said there were too many under-utilised IPGs in the country.

“In terms of teachers’ posting to schools, some are still waiting for their placement from the ministry.

“With the huge number of teachers, the Finance Ministry has advised MOE to optimise its facilities available under the existing budget,” he told reporters at the Parliament building’s lobby here yesterday.

Chong was commenting on a statement by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem recently, who rejected the government’s proposal to change two IPGs in the state to vocational colleges. — Bernama