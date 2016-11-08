Namlifa, FTA help the needy via Hope Place

KUCHING: Members of National Association of Malaysian Life Insurance Fieldforce and Advisers (Namlifa) Kuching Branch and Family Takaful Advisors (FTA) joined forces with volunteer organisation Hope Place Kuching to visit six needy families in Santubong recently.

The aim of the visit which was organised by Kimberly Ling Shen Zhett was to enable group members – led by branch chairwoman Rosela Bong Sek Chin – to experience firsthand the challenges faced by Hope Place as well as understand the needs of the people the non-governmental organisation (NGO) helped.

They handed over RM2,000 worth of food items including rice, cooking oil, salt, sugar, Milo powder, biscuits, instant noodles, oats, milk, adult diapers and bottled water to Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan.

“This is first time that Namlifa has carried out charity work through Hope Place,” Bong said, adding they will continue to join hands with Hope Place to carry out charitable activities next year.

The group’s first stop was to Aisah Han who is single and residing alone in a house without water supply. They presented her with a contribution of rice, cooking oil, salt, sugar, biscuits, noodles, Milo powder, oats and bottled water.

The group then proceeded to the home of an individual known as Amshah whose house is also without water supply.

Members had to leave their cars behind and walk for more than 10 minutes on a muddy road while carrying boxes of food items and bottled water just to reach their destination.

They also went to visit the family of Ho Bee Ban whose house is without electricity supply, which saw the visitors having to again traverse a muddy pathway for around 10 minutes to reach the house.

At the fourth stop, adult diapers were handed over to a disabled and elderly man known as Sulaiman. The group also had the chance to meet the family of one Gopaldas who is now disabled and could not find work following an accident.

The last stop for the group was to deliver aid to the needy family of one Jolkepli.

Meanwhile, Hope Place is appealing to kind members of the public to donate children’s diapers (size XXL) as they are running low on this item. On top of that, the NGO needs to replenish its stock of milk powder comprising Ensure, Enercal, Appeton, Nestle Nutren Diabetik and Sustagen 6+ (vanilla) brands.

“All this milk powder is for the disabled and elderly,” said Wan.

Chocolate beverage powder (or 1kg packets of Milo), biscuits, cooking oil and instant noodles are also needed urgently, he added.

Hope Place visits poor and less fortunate families to contribute essential food items. It carries out aid deliveries once every two months because of the many number of families registered on its recipients’ list.

Currently, it supports more than 160 families.

For more information on how to help, Hope Place can be reached at 013-5672775 (hotline) and 082-683378 (office) from 8.30am-12pm and 2pm-5pm on Mondays-Fridays.

For those who prefer to donate cash, they are advised to bank in donations to Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching, Maybank account no. 5112-8900-1160 and to only collect receipts from the designated staff of Hope Place.