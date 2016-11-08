Nanta proud Kapit women entrepreneurs doing well

KAPIT: Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi on Saturday took his hat off to women here who have done well in business.

Speaking at a Women’s Day celebration organised by Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Kapit, he said that the women succeeded even though they were living in a rural area.

“According to the Kapit Resident Office, Kapit District Office and other government departments, these women entrepreneurs are reliable,” he told the about 750 guests present at the dinner gathering. I am very happy about this development involving our women. In fact, some of them are into online businesses.”

Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, said he would try to invite government agencies like Mara to conduct courses ranging from how to do business and food packaging to marketing for women here.

On teenage pregnancy, Nanta gave a fresh reminder to parents to exercise better control over their children as Kapit had the dreadful reputation of having the most teenage pregnancy cases in the state.

“This is not something to be proud of. I feel ashamed. Let us all buck up to address this social problem together.”

At the function, he announced a grant of RM10,000 for the event organiser. Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit chipped in the same amount.

In her speech, SIDS Kapit chairperson Rheilneild Minor Panyau advised women to embrace the life-long learning culture.

“Never give up and never feel shy to ask if you don’t know something. Let us all work together and share our experiences and knowledge.”

The highlights of the evening were the presentation of study incentives and announcements of the ‘Tokoh Wanita 2016’, Ratu Kebaya and Ratu Ibu winners.

The ‘Tokoh Wanita 2016’ title went to Evelyn Biju, wife of Dr Sia Tih Kong.

Self-employed Roselind Lenggang, 48, was crowned Ratu Kebaya, with hawker Noraini Abdullah, 54, coming in second, and housewife Saloma Ali in third place.

For Ratu Ibu, Priscilla Gare, 34, was the winner, clerical assistant Agnessy Henry, 37, was placed second, and third place went to self-employed Rosetina Saloma, 36.

Among those present were Kapit Parliament Community, Family and Women Development comittee chairperson Datin Angelina Ujang, her deputy Nancy Kuyor, political secretary to the Chief Minister, Tapah Ata, Kapit District officer Elvis Didit, Song District officer Jacklyn August, and Walikota of Kapit District Council PhilimonNuing.

Earlier in the day, several activities were held at the Town Square to celebrate Women’s Day. It included mass aerobic exercise, walk for health, traditional cooking demonstration, handicraft and fruit-arrangement competitions, and karaoke contest.