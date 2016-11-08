Nine students from Kapit receive Bakti cash incentives

Parents and recipients posing with Angelina (fifth left, back row) and Jamit (sixth left, back row). Angelina (third left) presents the Bakti cash assistance to one of the nine recipients from Kapit parliamentary constituency. From left are Nancy, Ambrose, Jamit, Putit, Kuiek and Kapit PBB Service Centre chief Edward Mangah.

KAPIT: A total of nine students from Kapit parliamentary constituency – four from SMK Song, three from SMK Kapit 2 and two from SMK Kapit – have been selected to receive cash incentives under the ‘Program Dermasiswa Bakti 2016/2017’.

Wife of Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Datin Angelina Celestine Ujang, gave out the cash assistance to the students in a ceremony at Meligai Hotel here recently.

She is a committee member of Badan Amal Dan Kebajikan Tenaga Isteri-Isteri (Bakti) and the chairperson of the Women and Family Council for Kapit parliamentary constituency.

Each of the students received RM600. The incentive is given for a two-year successive period until they are in Form Five.

Angelina said the assessment of the eligibility of the students to receive the incentive was done by teachers of their schools.

She disclosed that each member of Bakti was given an opportunity to provide assistance to 10 students under their respective parliamentary constituencies.

However, somehow one of the students recommended from Kapit parliamentary constituency was rejected, so the number for this year was only nine, she explained.

She advised the recipients to use the money wisely for their study and told them to study hard in order to attain the highest level of education possible to enable them to compete with others in the job market in the future.

The four recipients from SMK Song were Remia Jawan, Marinie Ujan, Michelle Wong Chung Leng and Nur Azmina Syazilia

From SMK Kapit were Marylyn Ajat and Marcus Law Hui Wei, and from SMK Kapit 2 were Salina Eva Mok, Gibson Sumbang and Jemima Rinyafrom.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Women and Family Council for Kapit parliamentary constituency vice chairlady Nancy Kuyor, secretary Ambrose Abong Bugek, SMK Kapit 2 senior assistant Putit Lai, SMK Kapit senior assistant Kuiek Boon Siau, heads of departments and community leaders were present.