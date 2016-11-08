OceanMight sees 400,000 hours of zero LTI for Sabah project

KUCHING: OceanMight Sdn Bhd, the Oil & Gas Unit and associate company of KKB Engineering Bhd, recorded a significant milestone of 400,000 Man-Hours with ZERO Lost Time Injury (LTI) for its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of WHP for Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Ltd (Repsol) Kinabalu Redevelopment Project.

The achievement was marked with a simple celebration ceremony at its modern, well equipped Fabrication Yard located along Jalan Bako, Kuching recently. This contract comprised approximately 4,500MT of works.

OceanMight is committed to meet a zero harm working environment, and ensuring that safety is a top priority at all times. The HSE Day and celebration with the motto “Accident Prevention – Your No. 1 Intention” inculcates the company’s staff, contractors and visitors to practice its UCLA code: Unsafe Condition Unsafe Act.

This impressive achievement became a reality as a result of OceanMight’s ongoing commitment to Safety and through its stringent safety policies, systems and processes, both internally and externally.

The 400,000 man-hours record reflects Oceanmight’s culture to creating a Safe workplace at all times by setting high standards HSE and ensuring operational excellence.

“OceanMight does not compromise on Safety and it governs every aspect of how we conduct our business. We are very proud of our impressive achievement and extend my congratulations to OceanMight’s committed team and workforce of some 600 personnel for making this new milestone possible.

“We next aim to strive and celebrate the coming 1,000,000 Man-Hours and Zero LTI target in months to come,” mentioned Kho Pok Tong, director of OceanMight and group executive director of KKB Engineering.

The event was celebrated in the presence of management representatives from Repsol, PETRONAS Carigali & Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM).

The chief executive officer of OceanMight, Chris Conway thanked invited guests, reminded all stakeholders and participating members that such achievement will only be possible through teamwork and continuous improvement for the betterment of all parties and a stronger OMSB in years to come.

The day’s celebration culminates in a ceremony of appreciation and awarding of gifts for Staff and Contractors who have submitted the most UCUA, the best Safety Housekeeping Person and the best Safety Work actions.

Datuk Kho Kak Beng, the group managing sirector of KKB Engineering Berhad , concluded the event when he gave away the grand prize, a Motorcycle, to a lucky and deserving winner.