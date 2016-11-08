Sarawak 

Old govt quarters in Tg Lobang go up in smoke

The raging blaze engulfing the vacant wooden house.

MIRI: A fire gutted a vacant, old wooden government quarters in Tanjung Lobang in the wee hours of yesterday.

Ten firemen from Miri Fire and Rescue Station led by Narain Singh rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.06am but most of the house’s structure was already in blazing fury.

The fire-fighters managed to put the fire under control at 4.25am. Cause of the fire has yet to be determined with investigations ongoing.

No injuries were reported in the blaze as the quarters have been laid vacant for several years.

 

