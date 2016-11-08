Opportunists taking advantage of Adenan’s frankness — Abdullah

KUCHING: ‘Wicked political opportunists’ are to be blamed for manipulating Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s frankness and straightforward statements to create animosity and fraction between Sarawak and the federal government.

Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC) Sarawak chairman Abdullah Saidol, who stated this, said these opportunists were merely taking advantage of the Chief Minister’s statements solely for their political gain.

“The Chief Minister’s frankness and straightforward statements are being manipulated by some unscrupulous people with an obvious aim of creating political anxiety between the state and federal governments.

“We believe Adenan’s candid and tough statements are said in good faith, nothing else but in the interest of the state and Sarawakians. And at the same time, it’s fundamentally wrong to assume that the relationship with federal is going negative.

“For all intents and purposes, the state government led by Team Adenan are all for a stronger and better nation as Malaysians,” he said yesterday.

Abdullah, who is also chief political secretary to the chief minister, said Adenan himself had mentioned many times before that Sarawak jointly formed Malaysia and would remain in Malaysia.

“Those wicked political opportunists who are trying to create animosity and fraction between the state and federal are merely taking advantage solely for political reason and obviously have no genuine issues of their own,” he said.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office yesterday refuted the recent viral online posting about Adenan threatening to withdraw Sarawak from Malaysia.

It denied that Adenan had ever made any public statement to threaten to secede from Malaysia if the federal government did not solve some problems raised openly by the chief minister.