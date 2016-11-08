World 

Philippines says German killed on yacht, companion may be Abu Sayyaf hostage

0MANILA: Soldiers have found the body of a German woman on an abandoned yacht in the troubled waters of the southern Philippines and suspect her companion may have been taken captive by Islamist Abu Sayyaf rebels, the military said yesterday.

The body was found naked and with gunshot wounds on the yacht which bore a German flag and was docked on a remote island in the Sulu archipelago, a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf, an al-Qaeda linked group notorious for kidnapping and increasingly, piracy.

“A shotgun was found near her body,” army spokesman Major Filemon Tan told reporters.

“We are verifying reports a German national … was taken captive by the Abu Sayyaf.”

Tan said an Abu Sayyaf leader, Muamar Askali, had made claims on radio that they were holding a 70-year-old German after intercepting the yacht in Sabah, eastern Malaysia, last week. — AFP

