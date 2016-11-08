Robbery suspect denied bail

KUCHING: A man accused of committing four robberies at various budget hotels in the city claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday.

The 32-year-old accused Jestan Tibu pleaded not guilty before three separate judges when his cases were mentioned yesterday and was rejected bail.

He was therefore ordered to be escorted back to prison where he will be remanded pending the disposal of the cases.

In the first charge, while armed with a ‘parang’, he allegedly robbed a woman of her laptop and three mobile phones at about 2.20am on Oct 7 this year at a budget hotel along Jalan Padungan.

On the second charge, he allegedly committed a similar offence around 5.30am on the same day at a budget hotel along Jalan Song Thian Cheok here.

For the third allegation, he was said to have robbed RM800 and a mobile phone from a budget hotel at RH Plaza around 3.25am on Oct 5.

The last charge read to him stated that, while armed with a machete, he robbed a woman of RM200 at a budget hotel along Rock Road.

He was charged under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code (three counts) which provides for up to 14 years in prison upon conviction and under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code that provides for up to 20 years behind bars.

His case will be mentioned again on Nov 28 and Dec 8.

He was not represented by any defence counsel yesterday.