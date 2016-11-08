Sabah team Jalan Jalan Dapat Makan in Lawas

JJCM players erupt with joy after retaining their title. A lethal spike from the defending champions. Pekema defending against the onslaught from JJCM.

LAWAS: Defending champion Jalan Jalan Cari Makan (JJCM) A team from Sabah fought nail and tooth with Pekema from Sarawak in the final to retain its Raja Libas Borneo 2016 Sepak Takraw title in Lawas on Sunday.

A big crowd witnessed the see-saw battle at Lawas Basketball court as JJCM triumphed 21-15, 15-21, 21-16 in over an hour to lift the Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan Challenge Trophy and RM 6,000 in prize money.

During the preliminary round, Pekema had beaten JJCM to emerge as group champion and expectations were high among the crowd that the home team may be able to dethrone JJCM A in the final.

Pekema started with promise only to crumble when the defending champion clawed back and finished with a flourish despite the partisan crowd rooting for the home team.

Pekema took home RM4,000 while Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan and Brunei national team collected RM 1,500 each as joint-third.

Joining the crowd for the finals were Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Bukit Kota state assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang and PBB executive secretary Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek.

A total of 32 teams took part in the tournament.

The organising committee, which had to turn down interested teams from Peninsula Malaysia this year due to logistical reasons, are looking forward to a bigger tournament next year.