Sarawak 

Second young ‘wanderer’ reported in Miri

The boy who was found wandering alone at Jalan North Yu Seng yesterday afternoon.

The boy who was found wandering alone at Jalan North Yu Seng yesterday afternoon.

MIRI: A 4-year-old boy wearing yellow shirt and long pants was found wandering alone at North Yu Seng Road yesterday.

A passer-by spotted him at 1.45pm, said city police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat, when contacted.

His shirt had the words ‘Didi and Friends’ on it.

Khoo said the man who found the boy tried to ask him about his parents’ whereabouts, but the boy uttered something which he could not understand.

This is the second case this week involving a child found wandering alone.

In the first incident, a girl, believed to be two or three years old, was found near a fruit orchard in Tukau, Bakam, on Saturday at 9.30am.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of