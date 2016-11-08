Semiconductor posts first year-on-year increase

KUCHING: Global semiconductor sales surged to US$29.4 billion for the month of September, representing a year on year(y-o-y) increase of 3.6 per cent and a month on month (m-o-m) increase of 4.2 per cent.

The release brings third quarter sales to a total of US$88.3 billion, said AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) yesterday, marking an all-time high for quarterly sales in the semiconductor industry with a quarterly increase of 11.5 per cent.

The annual improvement stemmed largely from growth in China’s semiconductor industry, which increased 12 per cent y-o-y, followed by Japan with 4.2 per cent growth, Asia Pacific/Others with 1.7 per cent, but these were partly offset by y-o-y declines in Americas and Europe.

“On a monthly basis, sales increased across all regions, led by China with 5.4 per cent and the Americas with 4.6 per cent, Asia Pacific/Others with 4.2 per cent, Japan with 2.3 per cent and Europe with 1.6 per cent.

“We think the “National Guideline for the Development and Promotion of the IC Industry” initiated in June 2014 by the State Council of China for the country to become self-sufficient in the semiconductor industry is starting to bear fruit, as evidenced by the accelerating growth pace in China’s semiconductor sales,” it highlighted in the report.

“China plans to inject up to RMB1 trillion into domestic foundries to achieve 40 per cent self sufficiency by 2020 and 70 per cent by 2025, versus 2015’s consumption-to-production ratio of only 27 per cent.

“Meanwhile, bookings recorded by North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment continued to be larger than billings in September.

“According to Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), book-to-bill ratio in September inched up marginally from 1.03 to 1.05, represented by US$1.6 billion in orders over US$1.5 billion in shipments.”

In absolute terms, AmInvestment Bank noted that both bookings and billings fell 8.5 per cent and 10.2 per cent m-o-m respectively due to seasonality.

Based on historical trend in the past five years, September bookings and billings would fall by an average of 12 per cent and seven per cent m-o-m respectively. On the y-o-y basis however, bookings and billings in September were up by 3.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Of note, the US Federal Reserve reported that capacity utilisation of semiconductors and related electronic components in September 2016 remained stagnant at 73 per cent m-o-m.

Malaysia’s export of semiconductor products in September 2016 grew by eight per cent y-o-y to RM13.7 billion in tandem with the recovery of global semiconductor sales.

The growth was driven by an 11 per cent y-o-y surge in Electronic ICs, followed by 6.1 per cent in Others (which includes sensors), but partly dragged down by Piezoelectricity Crystals and Parts with a 4.7 per cent decline.

Moving forward, SEMI expects slower overall growth of the semiconductor market, but asserts that several segments will have significantly higher growth driven by the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).

“IoT applications that could drive growth in the global semiconductor market include increasing use of sensors in the automotive industry, surging demand for data storage to house higher-quality contents, which boosts the memory segment, and faster-than-expected LTE-A adoption in order to facilitate seamless communications between connected devices, which spurs orders for analog

ICs.

“All in, we reiterate our Overweight stance on the sector with a HOLD on Inari Amertron and BUY on MPI.”