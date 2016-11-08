Sarawak 

Senadin burglar caught on CCTV, victim claims

MIRI: Security closed-circuit television (CCTV) may have nailed a burglar who struck at the quarters of some aluminium workers in Senadin on Saturday at 1pm.

The theft victim lodged a police report at Miri Central station on Sunday afternoon, claiming RM500 in losses from a missing laptop, two handphones and cash.

Luckily, according to the victim, a CCTV installed on the corridor of the quarters managed to capture the image of the suspect, who tried to disrupt the device.

“He (the suspect) did not realise that the CCTV was capturing his image,” said the victim.

 

