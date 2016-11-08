Ship docked for service catches fire

BINTULU: A ship undergoing servicing near the bank of Kemena River caught fire yesterday morning, resulting in 60 per cent of damage to its structure.

According to a statement from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) the fire broke out at 8am, whereupon six firemen in one FRT Scania vehicle led by Senior Fire Officer II Hashim Norshidi rushed to the scene.

The fire station is 18km from the site of the incident at Kemena Indusrial Area along Bintulu-Tatau Road.

However, it was not the owner of the ship, which is 29 metres long and nine metres wide, who alerted the fire station because his workers had managed to put out the blaze.

No casualties were reported.