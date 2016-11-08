Sibu audition: 13 in semi-finals of Borneo Talent Awards 2016

SIBU: Out of the 44 entries for the sixth edition of the Borneo Talent Awards (BTA 2016), 13 made the cut for the semi-finals during the audition at Farley Salim here on Sunday night.

There were 108 participants in total.

The semi-finalists are Bar-Mac, Sister, Kritika Crew, Farhan Fadhillah Mohamad Me’eraj, Asri Amirrudin, Kusenitari Group Sibu (KSG), Michael Lian Gau, Project of Legacy, Ashley Panaguiton, L.F.M.B, Sanggar Seni Sibu Jaya, Ronnie Ho and RNR Ethnic Team.

They will be competing against semi-finalists from elsewhere like Kota Kinabalu, Bintulu, Miri and Kuching on Nov 25 at Sibu Town Square.

The final is on Nov 26 at the same venue.

Speaking at the Sibu audition, BTA organising chairperson Wong Hie Ping said the number of BTA participants had been increasing since its debut in 2011.

She said the first audition in Kota Kinabalu on Saturday attracted some 80 participants, and out of that, eight teams comprising 47 participants made it to the semi-finals.

“All together 47 participants will be flying in from Kota Kinabalu together with their families and friends for the semi-finals on Nov 25,” Wong said.

Altogether, there are five auditions for this event. Sibu is the second stop for the audition.

The next audition will be in Bintulu on Nov 12, followed by Miri on Nov 13 and Kuching on Nov 19.

Speaking to reporters after the audition, Wong noted that in the Sibu audition most of the participants were locals and some were from nearby towns like Bintangor and Song.

“This (BTA) is a platform for us to discover more talented people,” she pointed out.

Asked on the number of participants for the semi-finals, Wong said there would be no limit as she preferred to go for talent.

“We would like to see quality rather than quantity. I would not limit the number because I want to see talented people.

The thing is with a large number then you don’t have quality there. But if we limit the number, talented people may not have chance to perform; that is why we are quite flexible,” she explained.

Asked if the selection criteria were more stringent this time around, she said they remained the same as in the previous BTAs.

Winner of the Talent Star of the Year Award will receive RM5,000 and a trophy. Other titles up for grabs are the Most Popular Talent Award (RM1,000 and a trophy), the Most Entertaining Talent Award (RM1,000 and a trophy) and the Most Creative Talent Award (RM1,000 and a trophy).