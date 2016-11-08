SMK St Teresa to enrol fewer Form 1 students next year

KUCHING: SMK St Teresa may have to limit its intake of Form 1 students next year due to shortage of classrooms following the Oct 29 fire.

State Education director Rakayah Madon said she was told by principal Mary John that SMK St Teresa typically gets about 250 new students annually.

“The students come from feeder schools SK St Teresa, Catholic English School, SK St Teresa Padungan, SK Merpati

Jepang and SK Rakyat Bolhassan. How many of these students we are going to move will have to be decided later,” she said yesterday when visiting SMK St Teresa to monitor the first day of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

The October fire affected facilities like staff room, surau, sewing room, workshop, music room and textbook room. Currently, the teachers are housed in two classrooms.

Ten computers used by the teachers for their online work were also destroyed.

Rakayah said her office hoped to remove all the debris soon, especially the roofs, as heavy rain and strong wind often hit Kuching in the afternoons.

Their removal would stop the possibility of debris hitting nearby buildings, include St Jude pre-school.

Asked if any SPM students were relocated due to the fire, Rakayah said none of them were affected.

“SMK St Teresa is the 8th school fire in the state this year. The rest are primary schools, unused buildings and those under renovation.”

Meanwhile, Mary said her school lacked classrooms for a long time, and the recent destruction of the school hall made things worse. The school has 15 physical classrooms with two schooling sessions and six floating classrooms when the students reach Form 4.

Thus, she said, for the rebuilding of the hall, the school was considering having at least a 4-storey building, with the school hall on top, classrooms in the middle floors and staff room on the ground floor as a long-term solution to the shortage of classrooms.

“It’s a very challenging time for us, and we appreciate the help given. The first one to come was from the state government with RM1 million. Everyone said it’s a big (amount), but it’s just the beginning as it will run into millions of ringgit.

“Nevertheless, the government’s contribution has helped us so much. NGOs and corporate bodies like Dormani Hotel and SATT college gave us RM15,000.”

She added that the Old Teresians Association (OTA) has set up a Facebook page ‘Save SMK St Teresa Kuching – OTA’ to raise funds.

“We don’t want people to use the school fire to take advantage to solicit funds, so we include the OTA bank account on the page.”