SPM candidates express mixed feelings

The Christian students during a prayer session held before the examination at SMK St Teresa. Hadiah (front row, seventh left) and teachers in a group photo with the SPM candidates at SMK Semerah Padi. SMK St Teresa’s Form 5 students do last-minute revision. An invigilator gives a briefing before the start of BM Paper 1 at SMK St Teresa.

KUCHING: A number of SMK St Teresa students were still going through their notes minutes before the first day of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination yesterday.

A majority of them had arrived at this all-girls school about an hour before the start of the Bahasa Melayu (BM) – Paper 1 at 8am. Several of them did their revision alone, while others in groups.

A few wore worried looks, while others were smiling.

Fifteen minutes to the examination, they did prayer sessions — one for the Muslims and the other for the Christians. They were then briefed by their teachers.

“The students are not affected by the fire at the school (on Oct 29) as we have already planned to have them sit for the SPM examination in the classrooms,” said principal Mary John.

Its 219 SPM students sat for the examination in nine classrooms.

State Education Department director Rakayah Madon made a surprise visit to the school to wish the students well in their examination and also to take a look at the burnt hall.

“We have 36,263 candidates, including private and individual candidates, in the state. Of that figure, 32,971 are from government secondary schools.”

A similar mood was felt at SMK Semerah Padi, too, with some of the candidates already at school by 6.30am.

Its principal Hadiah Amit said 298 students were sitting for the examination this year, and she prayed they would all do their best.

“Like the students, I’m also nervous – but we have prepared them in all aspects and I hope this examination would go smoothly and safely. For 2016, we target an increase in the school grade average to 5.8, versus 5.97 last year.”

A total of 434,535 candidates nationwide registered for this year’s SPM. The examination will end this Dec 6. There are 3,732 invigilating centres and 32,220 invigilators this year.